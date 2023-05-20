BTS J-Hope Exercises, Washes His Face In New Photos From Military Training

BTS J-Hope is currently enlisted in the South Korean military. He has been completing his basic army training before being promoted to a division or rank. Amid his training, a few photos of him have surfaced online wherein he can be seen with his troop in army uniform.

In one of the photos, J-Hope aka Jung Hoseok was seen washing his face using a water bottle. In some other photos, he was seen exercising with his crew in broad daylight. J-Hope was also seen posing for a group photo with all the trainees at the South Korean military camp. Check out the posts below.

05/18 it's been a month since J-Hope has been in the army, he's in his last week of soldier training, They began training war casualties, nuclear weapons, and biological chemicals. +#JHope #MILITARY #Jhope_BTS #BTS #btsjhope @BTS_twt pic.twitter.com/OHc1eqcFKW — BTS army diary (@BTSArmyDIARY_) May 18, 2023

230518



Our sunshine J-HOPE new photos at the military camp



It's been 1 month already since he entered at military



We miss you Hobi 😭😭😭

We are so proud of you! 😊😍🥰💜 pic.twitter.com/xgnWsaES6L — BTSdiehardfans (@bt_sdiehardfans) May 18, 2023

HYBE's statement on J-Hope's military enlistment

Ahead of BTS member J-Hope's military enlistment, his agency issued a statement regarding his enlistment. They stated, "Hello. This is BIGHIT MUSIC. We thank all the fans for your continued support for BTS and would like to update you on J-Hope’s upcoming enlistment into the military. J-Hope will fulfill his required time with the military by enlisting in the army. Please note that there will be no official event on the day of his entry."

They further added, "The entrance ceremony is a time to be observed by military personnel and their families only. To prevent any issues that might occur from crowding, fans are advised to refrain from visiting the site. Instead, we ask you to keep your heartwarming words of support and farewell in your hearts. We also advise you not to get adversely affected by purchasing unauthorized tours or product packages that illegally use the artist’s IP. Our company will take necessary action against any attempts at commercial activity making unauthorized use of such IP. We ask for your continued love and support for J-Hope until he completes his military service and returns. Our company will also strive to provide all the support he needs during this time."