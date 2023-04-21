BTS J-Hope Down With Covid Soon After Entering Military? Rapper Sent To Quarantine

BTS rapper J-Hope, also known as Jung Hoseok, enlisted in the military on April 18. However, it has been reported by several media outlets that J-Hope tested Covid-19 positive after undergoing health check up. The rapper is currently in quarantine for a week, following which he will move on with the enlistment proceedings, undergoing five weeks of basic military training and education before officially starting to serve in the Korean military.

Fans took to social media and reacted to the news of J-Hope reportedly suffering from Covid. While one fan pleaded, "Pray for J-Hope," another said, "Noo! not positive". Check out the tweets below. Although J-Hope's Covid status remains unconfirmed as of now, BTS ARMY was left worried about the Ego singer.

Noo! not positive

According to the military on the 19th, 208 enlisted soldiers, including J-Hope, were tested for COVID-19 before receiving military training and were quarantined for a week pending the results.(Reporter Kim Kyung-mok, Wonju Newsis — 프로존마 입니다. 💜 (@Projonma1) April 20, 2023

J-Hope will spend a week in quarantine due to COVID-19



On April 19, the media reported that J-Hope would be in quarantine for a week before starting training at a training camp. pic.twitter.com/BHD5RuLMwm — Виктория Семенова (@Vikitoriya81) April 20, 2023

PRAY FOR JHOPE.BTS j-hope to quarantine 1 week in military due to COVID-19 Namjoon K-pop Haegeum Rocky ASTRO Moon Sua sulli ARMYS Binnie BLINKS eunwoo Arohas taekook Weverse mnet boys planet eunwoo Bangtan #AgustD_DDAY pic.twitter.com/XnRDbyEhpw — jungkookie (@nocho_jk_01) April 20, 2023

HYBE responds to allegations of biased treatment towards J-Hope

HYBE reacted to allegations that J-Hope is receiving favourable treatment than what is the standard for those entering the military. The mandate for recruits, in part, is allowing them to enter only with one car each, without any additional cars tagging along. The large LED sign over the entrance at the training centre stated this with clarity. Moreover, recruits are only allowed to enter the military-guarded area after showing their notices.

But several reports suggested that a total of six vans from HYBE were seen accessing the guarded area. Five of those vans entered the compound at one point in time. This led to many on social media believing that the BTS rapper received a favourable treatment than others joining the military. HYBE made a statement in response to the reports, saying that they are in the middle of investigating the matter. Moreover, they also informed their followers that they will issue a statement after fully probing into the matter.

J-Hope’s date of military discharge

The BTS rapper previously announced that he would be enlisting in the military service mandatory for South Koreans. Ahead of his April 18 enlistment, however, J-Hope revealed his return date from the military. He confirmed that his 18-month-long service will run its course on October 17. Meanwhile, BTS band member Jin is also serving in the military.