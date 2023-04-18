BTS Members Reunite To Bid Farewell To J-Hope Before His Military Service

BTS rapper J-Hope is enlisted for the South Korean mandatory military service on April 18. To bid him farewell, BTS members RM, Suga, Jin, Jimin, Jungkook, and V came together with their face masks on. K-pop idol Jin, who is actively serving his duties in the South Korean military, joined his squad in army uniform.

The popular boy band shared two photos on their Twitter handle and wrote, "We love you j-hope." In the first photo, Jung Hoseok aka J-Hope took the centre frame while his bandmates posed alongside him. Hoseok was seen making a peace sign with his hand in the picture. While all the BTS members sported their casual outfits, Jin flaunted his military look to the ARMYs. In the second photo, the OT7 carefully placed their hands on J-hope's newly shaved head ahead of the military service.

Soon after, fans took to the comments to post their reactions. An ARMY member wrote, "Best boys! Stay healthy, Hobi. Please go and come back safely." Meanwhile, another fan commented, "Oh gosh. I am fast. I love you hoba we will wait for you, so sweet all of you together, missing you so much. I am happy, seeing you makes me more happy but I will miss you so bad hoba thank you for everything. I hope not to wait so long love you." Taehyung also shared the same photos on his Instagram stories after he sent Hobi off for his military service. RM also dropped the farewell picture with J-Hope and wrote, "See u soon... brother." Check the post below:

J-Hope says goodbye to ARMY

A few days ago, J-Hope conducted his last live session before leaving for the mandatory military service in his new haircut. The BTS rapper got emotional during the livestream and said, "Please don't be too upset, since I'm doing my duty as the heathy youth."

