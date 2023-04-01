BTS J-hope To Enlist In Military As Active Duty Soldier, BigHit Urges Fans For Support

BTS member J-Hope will be the next member after Jin to enlist in the South Korean military service. J-Hope's agency BigHit Music recently released an official statement updating fans about the rapper's military enlistment. HYBE urged ARMY to lend their support until Jung Hoseok aka J-Hope returns from his military service.

HYBE wrote, "Hello. This is BIGHIT MUSIC. We thank all the fans for your continued support for BTS and would like to update you on J-hope’s upcoming enlistment into the military. J-hope will fulfill his required time with the military by enlisting in the army. Please note that there will be no official event on the day of his entry."

BTS' label further wrote, "The entrance ceremony is a time to be observed by military personnel and their families only. To prevent any issues that might occur from crowding, fans are advised to refrain from visiting the site. Instead, we ask you to keep your heartwarming words of support and farewell in your hearts."

"J-hope intends on enlisting as an active duty soldier, and there will be no separate or official ceremony at the time and date of his enlistment at the new recruit training center. The enlistment ceremony held at the training center is a place meant for new recruits and their family and close friends. In order to prevent any chaotic situations and safety accidents, we strongly insist that fans do not visit the site. Please just send your warm wishes of greetings and encouragements in heart only," the statement read.

HYBE concluded, "We also advise you not to get adversely affected by purchasing unauthorized tours or product packages that illegally use the artist’s IP. Our company will take necessary action against any attempts at commercial activity making unauthorized use of such IP. We ask for your continued love and support for j-hope until he completes his military service and returns. Our company will also strive to provide all the support he needs during this time."

J-Hope releases song ahead of military service

BTS rapper J-Hope released a solo song with rapper J Cole, titled On The Street. The music video of the song was shared by BIGHIT Music ahead of Hoseok's mandatory military service. Some of the other popular solo songs of J-Hope include Arson from the album Jack In The Box, More from the same album, Outro: Ego from Map of the Soul album, and Chicken Noodle Soup featuring Becky G, among others.