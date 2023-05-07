BTS J-Hope Has A Meal With Military Buddies On Korean Children's Day

BTS member J-Hope is currently enlisted in the South Korean military. Pictures of the K-pop idol sharing a meal with his military friends surfaced online on Saturday and immediately went viral. In the images, Hobi can be seen dressed in a tracksuit.

As per the post, the photos were posted by the 3rd company commander. The crew was celebrating Korean Children Day and they had pizza and fried chicken together. J-Hope sat at the head of the table surrounded by other military cadets. See the pictures here.

Jin pens a letter for J-Hope

Earlier, BTS’ oldest member Jin expressed his concern for J-Hope in a Weverse post. The singer asked whether he is taking good care of himself or not. Soon after the K-pop idol shared the post on Weverse, ARMYs began to re-post it and called Jin the best hyung (older brother) ever.

BTS singer Jin wrote, "Sorry, J-Hope. How about there. Are you getting rained on? Are you using the px. Didn't you gain weight? You can't call me because you're so nervous. Did you receive my mail? Are you hurt? Did you shave the other guys heads? How's the food coming out there? I have a long way to go before my vacation. I spend my time in the military looking at you. You should do it to your next friend. It's a big help to your military life."

J-Hope enlisted in the military on April 18. BTS members came together and bid farewell to their Hobi hyung. In the pictures, J-Hope's bandmates posed with him in casual outfits. They also posed with their hands placed on top of the rapper's shaved head. The rapper is the second member of the group to join the military following Jin.