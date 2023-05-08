BTS J-Hope Shares Handwritten Letter For His 'eomma And Appa' On Parents Day

BTS member J-Hope is currently serving in the military. South Koreans celebrate Parents Day on May 8 every year. On the special occasion, the singer wrote a special message for his parents.

A photo of Hobi from the military camp is doing the rounds on social media. In the photo, he could seen posing with a handwritten note. J-Hope sported a blue tracksuit. He was holding a note in his hands with a green heart and the words "Mom" and "Dad" written on it. The flower bouquets were also drawn beside it. There was a message written on it which read, "I am saying hello in celebration of Parents Day. Thank you for bringing me to the world and raising me. I love you." Take a look at the tweets below.

BTS Jin inquires about J-Hope's wellbeing

A few days ago, BTS member Seokjin, popularly known as Jin, reached out to J-Hope on Weverse. He penned a long note for his close friend and asked about his well-being. He wrote, "Sorry, J-Hope. How about there? Are you getting rained on? Are you using the px? Didn't you gain weight? You can't call me because you're so nervous. Did you receive my mail? Are you hurt? Did you shave the other guys' heads? How's the food coming out there? I have a long way to go before my vacation. I spend my time in the military looking at you. You should do it to your next friend. It's a big help to your military life."

For the unversed, J-Hope went to the South Korean boot camp to begin his 18-month military service. He enlisted on April 18. After Jin, he is the second member of BTS to join the military.