BTS' Jungkook Gives Dramatic Reaction After Tasting His Own Homecooked Meal

Jungkook recently gave a dramatic reaction upon trying some food he had cooked during a Weverse live stream on March 24. The Permission to Dance singer told his fans that he hadn’t had any food in a while, and said that he wanted to make a meal for himself. He took his fans through the entire process of cooking while speaking with the millions of viewers watching the live stream. He sorted through the ingredients, placed a pan on an induction cooker, and didn’t take much time to get the food ready.

After trying out his dish, Jungkook gave a rather hilarious reaction which is currently going viral on social media. He seemed to really like the meal he’d prepared and said that he was proud of it. The star even broke out into a dance on fellow BTS member Suga and Gangnam Style singer PSY’s track That That. Previously, Jungkook praised the aforementioned song during his live streams. Fans took to Twitter to share their reaction to Jungkook's video.

jungkook when the food is too good pic.twitter.com/M9GxyctTRn — jungoo's old pics (@jkoldpics) March 23, 2023

one minute of jungkook's food driving him crazy at 4 am



pic.twitter.com/ARJzDoYWRw — jungkook admirer (@dreamjeons) March 23, 2023

Jungkook, V, Suga and RM attend Harry Styles concert

Recently, BTS members Suga (named Min Yoongi), V (named Kim Taehyung), Jungkook and RM (named Namjoon) attended one Harry Styles’ Love On Tour at the KSPO Dome in Seoul. V took to Instagram and posted pictures from Styles’ concert. In one image, a broad view of the stage and thousands of audience members can be seen. In another image, Styles can be seen belting out a song as he’s magnified on the massive screen behind the stage.

RM also shared his praise for Harry Styles during the concert, saying on Twitter, “Harry, you are the love of our lives" over an image from the show. Their enjoyment of Harry Styles’ tunes from the concert went viral, and many ARMY members shared the moments on social media.