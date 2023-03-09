BTS Suga Birthday: Jimin And Jungkook Propose Marriage, J-Hope Shares 'Sope' Throwback

BTS' Min Yoon-gi, popularly called Suga, celebrated his 30th birthday today. Jung Hoseok - better known as J-Hope - wished his fellow bandmate on the special occasion. The latter took to Twitter to share a photo of the two from before they made their debut in the popular K-pop band.

The photo, a selfie, was taken in 2011. BTS debuted in 2013. This throwback photo has received immense traction and love from the ARMY and has gone viral. Fans refer to Suga and J-Hope together as 'Sope' and the throwback that the latter shared on his Twitter account has become the latest addition to BTS' digital memorabilia.

More wishes pour in for Suga

Suga did a live broadcast on Weverse on his birthday. Suga has been bombarded with marriage requests from the BTS fans. On this birthday, a proposal came from Jimin too. He jokingly asked Suga to marry him.

J-Hope too made a surprise entry on the broadcast, shortly after which he posted the throwback. Soon enough, V and Jungkook also joined in the broadcast and Jungkook too jokingly asked Suga the popular catchphrase, "Yoongi, marry me".

Kim Nam-joon, also called RM, the leader of BTS took to his Instagram story and posted a picture of Suga below which he wrote "Happy bday bro.. @agustd."

Jungkook 'upset' with Suga

The live also further captured Jungkook actively participating in the live. Suga, however was unable to catch all his messages and hence did not respond. He also missed Jungkook's initial "Yoongi, marry me" message which led to Jungkook taking to Weverse separately and jokingly expressing objection. All in all, Suga's Weverse birthday special was afun affair with all BTS memebers pitching in with their antics.