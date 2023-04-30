BTS Jimin Attends Suga's Solo Concert, Wears Agust D Merch To Support Him

BTS Min Yoongi, popularly known as Suga, started his first solo global tour with a bang. Recently, his concert was held at Prudential Centre, Newark in the US. His best friend and band member Park Ji-min, popularly known as Jimin, attended the concert.

He made a surprise entry to the concert to cheer for Suga. As Jimin made his way to the stands, the camera turned towards him and showed him on the screens. Suga, who was happy with his close friend's arrival said, "My brother Park Ji-min is here." Yoongi sported a white oversized T-shirt teamed with matching rugged baggy jeans.

On the other hand, Jimin wore Agust D (Suga's alter ego) merchandise. He sported a white oversized sweatshirt with "SUGA/AGUST D" written on it. He completed his look with blue denim and a black bucket hat. The fans were excited to witness the Yoonmin (ship name for Suga and Jimin) moments and cheered for them.

In one of the viral videos, Suga looked surprised after seeing Jimin. In another video, the Face singer can be seen asking fans to focus on Yoongi as he is the one performing. In one of the videos, he can be seen dancing and cheering for Suga. Take a look at the videos below:

More about Suga's D-Day album

BTS member Suga dropped his debut solo album under his alias Agust D. His album includes 10 songs which are Haegeum, D-Day, HUH?! featuring J-Hope, AMYGDALA, SDL, People Part 2 featuring IU, Interlude: Dawn, Life Goes On, Polar Night, and Snooze.