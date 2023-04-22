BTS Suga's D-Day Records Highest Sale On Day 1, Sells Over A Million Copies After Release

BTS rapper Suga released his much-anticipated solo debut album titled D-Day on April 21. Within hours of its release, his debut album under alias Agust D became a top-selling album in his home country. Reportedly, Suga set a new record for the highest all-time first-day sales after more than one million copies of his D-Day album were sold.

Hanteo Chart announced that Suga's D-Day album made an impressive sale as 1,072,311 copies were sold on the very first day. Hanteo is a South Korean music chart system that releases real-time data of sales of any new album. They release the sales data to show fans how an album is performing within a few hours of its debut. Reportedly, Suga has broken the previous record held by his bandmate Jimin. Check the post below:

About BTS Suga's D-Day album

BTS member Suga released his solo debut album under his alias Agust D via BigHit Music. He also released the music video of one of his songs titled Haegeum. Suga's album consisted of 10 tracks including Haegeum, D-Day, HUH?! featuring J-Hope, AMYGDALA, SDL, People Part 2 featuring IU, Interlude: Dawn, Life Goes On, Polar Night and Snooze.

About Suga's D-Day songs

D-Day was a good choice for listeners to begin with as it added a new energy to his solo album. On the other hand, Haegeum consisted of touching lyrics while he went rogue in the music video. Suga was seen doing action sequences in the Haegeum music video and was seen in a different avatar. In the end of the music video, the BTS rapper paid tribute to Heath Ledger's legendary character Joker. Snooze was an emotional ballad that narrated Yoongi's vulnerable side and hardships.