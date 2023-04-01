BTS Suga Takes ARMY On A Trip In Road To D-Day Documentary Teaser | Watch

BTS member Suga will give fans a glimpse of his musical journey in his travel documentary. Disney Plus has released a glimpse into Suga's tour film titled Suga: Road to D-Day. This solo documentary of the BTS rapper will air on the OTT platform, but the premiere date has not been announced yet. As per reports, Suga will showcase his impressive skillset, while giving the ARMY a look into his personal life.

Suga: Road to D-Day teaser is out

A 30-second-teaser of the documentary was released recently. In it, the BTS rapper was seen travelling in cities like Tokyo, Seoul, Chuncheon, Pyeongchang, Malibu, Las Vegas and San Francisco. The camera captured Suga in a private plane and later driving into the sunset.

Suga said, "This is my first time walking on this street." He expressed his excitement and shared what he does when a concert ends. He added in the teaser that he has never done something like this before, even in Korea.

Buckle up for a sweet ride!#SUGA takes you on a road trip across multiple cities in the documentary special, SUGA: Road to D-DAY. Streaming soon on #DisneyPlusSG. pic.twitter.com/QgksNbHSa7 — Disney+ Singapore (@DisneyPlusSG) March 30, 2023

Earlier last year, J-Hope released his documentary titled J-Hope in the Box. Hobi's documentary revealed how the rapper went through with his solo album Jack in the Box.

Where can ARMY watch Suga's documentary?

Suga's documentary will be released soon on Disney+Hotstar. However, the tour film will not be available for free and Min Yoongi's fans will have to subscribe to the OTT platform to view the K-pop idol on his musical journey. Also, Suga is the first member of BTS to go on a solo tour. The rapper will kickstart his tour in the United States in April 2023.