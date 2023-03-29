BTS Jimin Makes His Second Entry On Billboard Hot 100, Debuts At No 30

BTS Jimin’s recent song Set Me Free Pt. 2 debuted on Billboard Hot 100 at No. 30 on Tuesday (March 28). It garnered 6.4 million U.S. streams and over 63,000 downloads were sold in the first week. This made the singer the first one from the group to get a solo top 40 hit without any collaboration on the track.

The song also made it to No. 8 on the Billboard Global 200 and No. 5 on the Billboard Global Excl. U.S. with 56 million streams and 42,000 units sold worldwide. Set Me Free, Pt. 2 was released on March 17 through BigHit Music/Geffen/Interscope Records. It becomes his second entry on the Billboard outside of BTS, first one being his feature in a song titled Vibe with Big Bang’s Taeyang.

More about Jimin's album FACE

Park Jimin released his highly anticipated album FACE under the BigHit label's name. Jimin's solo album comprises six songs including Set Me Free Pt. 2, Like Crazy, Face-off, Like Crazy English version, Alone, and Interlude: Dive.

After the official release of his album, Jimin made his solo appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on March 23 and March 24. In the chat show, Jimin performed Like Crazy live in a black-and-white outfit. Soon after his gig, The Tonight Show posted the video of his performance on social media. ARMY took to the comments section and praised his performance. This was also Jimin's first solo appearance on the popular US chat show.

BTS group comeback

Talking about the BTS group comeback, BigHit founder and HYBE chairman Bang Si-hyuk earlier explained they can’t guarantee a "promised year" since BTS and HYBE would need time to get ready following BTS members' military service.

Earlier, BTS members were given the exemption from serving in the military for sometime. However, it was confirmed in October last year that the seven-member group will have to fulfill the compulsory military service. Group’s oldest member Jin is currently enlisted. Meanwhile, J-hope has also started his military enlistment process.