BTS Jimin Hilariously Greets Soulmate V's 'wife', Leaves Vmin Fans In Splits

BTS Jimin, whose debut album FACE was relecently released, interacted with the ARMYs during a live broadcast on Weverse, a fan community site. The K-pop idol surprised his fans by going live after wrapping up the shooting for his appearance at a music show.

While Jimin was going through the comments made on the Weverse live, one user wrote, "Hi Jimin, I’m Taehyung’s wife." The comment referred to the BTS member V and rather than just ignoring it, Jimin gave a hilarious reaction and said, "Nice to meet you sister-in-law." While it was funny to see the singer's reaction, it also showed how close the BTS bandmates are in real life.

Earlier, BTS member J-Hope did a live broadcast with the ARMY where a fan greeted him with the comment, "Min Yoongi's wife." After reading the comment, the Korean rapper smiled and said, "Yes, hello! Hello, sister-in-law." While neither of the BTS members are married, it is hilarious to watch the reactions of the band members on such comments from the ARMY.

👤 hi jimin i'm taehyung's wife!

🐥 yeah nice to meet you, sister-in-law!



👤 hello, I'm Min Yoongi's wife!

🐿️ hello! hello sister-in-law!

BTS Jimin and V's friendship

The two main singers of the popular boy band BTS are known to be each other's soulmates. While the two have had their fair share of fights over the past few years, their friendship is something fans root for. The iconic duo also teamed up for a song titled Friends from the Map of the Soul: 7 album.

Both of them went to the same school for a while before transferring. After joining BTS, they instantly connected and have spent almost a decade together. Talking about their fights, they are well-known to fight over dumplings. During a live stream Jimin said he and V argue a lot and especially over food.