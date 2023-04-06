BTS Jimin Finally Reveals His Moon Phase Tattoos, ARMY Calls It Beautiful

BTS singer Park Jimin, who is currently shattering records with his debut solo album FACE, shared a glimpse of his back tattoos in his latest Instagram post. In the video, the K-pop idol could be seen sitting on the ground with his back towards the camera. He gave a clear view of his tattoos, consisting of the five different stages of the moons, before breaking into a goofy smile. The singer wore a white cut out T-shirt in the video as he flaunted the ink on his back.

Earlier Jimin was asked by the audience during a fan meet to show his tattoos and remove his jacket. Since the singer had to change for his performance, he decided to remove the jacket and teased the ARMY. The clip gave a peek of his moon tattoos. Check out the video below:

JIMIN SHOWING HIS MOON TATTOOS 😭 pic.twitter.com/y7rtllLiqQ — juls 🪞 (@jikookheart) March 30, 2023

Other than these, BTS Jimin has several other tattoos including the number 13, NEVERMIND, Youth, Young Forever, and the number 7 that signifies his friendship with the BTS members.

BTS Jimin expresses gratitude after FACE release

After the release of BTS Jimin's album FACE, he became the first K-pop soloist to be on the top spot on Billboard's Hot 100. His track Like Crazy topped the charts, leaving behind Miley Cyrus' Flowers. Later, he expressed gratitude and penned a heartfelt note on Weverse. The singer wrote (as per English translation), "ARMY, this is Jimin. Now that my promotions are over I've come to the realisation of things. There are still a lot of things I can't believe, even the Billboard chart. I worked hard preparing, but I wonder if the promotions ended too quickly. No matter how much I write about how I feel, I don't think it's enough to express my gratitude to you."

The K-pop idol further wrote, "I thought a lot about what to say. But I still don't know. I don't know what to say. I can't explain how I feel. All I can think of is I always feel that the love you give me is so so great. So I feel so happy and grateful about it. It's just an album with my normal stories. Thank you very much for making this album a valuable one."

BTS Jimin concluded, "Thanks to ARMY's support and love, I won't take for granted everything I've received. I want to be a singer that you can be proud of. I'll continue to grow even more. I'm proud to be BTS, and meeting ARMY comes as happiness, and I sincerely hope we can be together forever. That way, I can repay you even a little bit. Haha. I'm thankful for everything, and what I'm trying to express are feelings that go beyond love."

[230405 Jimin Weverse Post]



🐥 armys, it’s jimin



the realization is kicking in, now that promotions/schedules are finally over

not only billboard chart , i feel as if there’s a lot of parts where the realization hasn’t kicked in yet ㅠㅠ…

+ pic.twitter.com/m9nJlYLCrN — 미니융 🧸 (@miiniyoongs) April 5, 2023

Jimin released his solo debut album FACE with six tracks including Alone, Like Crazy, Set Me Free Pt. 2, Interlude: Dive, Face-off, and Like Crazy English version on March 24.

