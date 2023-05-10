BTS Jimin Shares His Midnight Dream About Suga And Jin; ARMYs React

BTS member Jimin recently took to Weverse to share that he had a dream about Jin and Suga. The Like Crazy singer revealed in his post that he dreamt of him, Min Yoongi, and Seokjin coming together for a music video shoot. Currently, Jin is completing his mandatory military service in the South Korean army, while Suga is busy with his Agust D (D-Day) tour.

"I woke up while sleeping and I dreamed of Jin hyung and Yoongi hyung filming an MV together and then going to eat," Jimin posted on Weverse. As ARMYs were quick to respond to the post, Jimin took to the comments section and wrote, "You are resting right now, right? Hang in there again." The singer further wrote, "After coming back from the States. I’ve been trying to get into a healthy routine of sleeping early, getting up early but this is not it hahaha." Meanwhile, a fan wrote, "Lol just rest well and eat well if you are tired of resting go out and have fun," while another ARMY wrote, "When you see someone in your dream, maybe they also thinking of you, they say." Check their reactions below:

[230510 Jimin Weverse Post]



🐥 i was sleeping and woke up, and in my dream i dreamt that i was filming a mv with jin hyung and yoongi hyung and went to go eat after



🐥 kekeke there’s a lot of people who arent sleeping yet

+ pic.twitter.com/Szip0yRiLS — 미니융 🧸 (@miiniyoongs) May 9, 2023

pov: jimin waking up at 5am to go on weverse and tell armys about the dream he had of seokjin and yoongi pic.twitter.com/HS0VYHWLjy — moni⁷ 𖠌 (@taeisthv) May 9, 2023

jimin waking up at 5 am in cold sweat from a dream where he, jin and yoongi filmed a music video together and went to eat after must be the most relatable thing i’ve heard in awhile pic.twitter.com/tWXssjgz2p — yely⁷🪐🪽 (@bichwi) May 9, 2023

BTS Jimin to collaborate with Vin Diesel

BTS singer Jimin has again made it to the headlines after BigHit announced a collaboration between him and Vin Diesel for the Fast X movie soundtrack. Jimin will join Kodal Black, JVKE, Muni Long, and NLE Choppa to create the song titled Angel Pt. 1. The track will then be featured in Vin Diesel starrer Fast X and will release on May 18, 2023.