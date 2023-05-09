BTS Jimin Joins Vin Diesel's Fast X, To Release Single Angel Pt 1 On THIS Date

BTS Jimin will collaborate for a single on the soundtrack of Fast X. The tenth installment in the Fast and Furious franchise will feature the song titled Angel Pt. 1. A poster for the upcoming single is currently making rounds on the internet, and got the ARMY excited.

BTS’ label Big Hit Music took to Twitter in order to share a poster of the upcoming single Angel Pt.1. The poster also revealed a number of collaborators on the track, alongside Jimin. American rappers NLE Choppa, Kodak Black, singer-songwriter JVKE and singer Muni Long are credited in the track from Fast X. Big Hit also revealed the release date for the song, which is May 18, 2023.

John Cena says Fast X will be something bigger

Hollywood star and former pro-wrestler John Cena, who first joined the Fast and Furious franchise as Dominic Toretto’s brother Jakob Toretto, recently spoke about Fast X. In a conversation with Hollywood Outbreak, John Cena said that normally, fans expect a simple ending to a franchise which provides closure. However, Fast X will be different, Cena said. "It will leave the audience in suspense about what is to come next, effectively setting up the 11th and final film in the franchise." He also said that the film is verging into “unfamiliar territory,” and will pave the way for something bigger.

More about Fast X

Fast X is the 10th film in the Fast and Furious franchise. It features Vin Diesel, Jordana Brewster, Michelle Rodriguez, Scott Eastwood, Charlize Theron, John Cena and others in prominent roles. Other stars who will be appearing in the Fast and Furious franchise for the first time are Alan Ritchson, Jason Momoa and Brie Larson. The film is slated for release on May 19, 2023. The film is directed by The Incredible Hulk fame Louis Leterrier and is based on a screenplay by Justin Lin and Dan Mazeau.