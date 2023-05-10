BTS Jimin Sends Special Gift For His Father On Korean Parents' Day

BTS member Jimin has once again showcased his deep love and appreciation for his family, particularly for his father. Known for their close bond, Jimin’s relationship with his father has captured the attention of fans worldwide. Recently, on the occasion of Korean Parents’ Day, Jimin expressed his affection by sending a heartfelt gift to his father’s popular cafe, Magnate, in Busan.

Fans who visited the cafe after the special day were delighted to discover a basket brimming with vibrant flowers, accompanied by a touching note from Jimin. The message simply read, “Dad, I Love you. Stay healthy. From your son Jimin”. The colourful display of love and gratitude left fans in awe, further cementing Jimin’s reputation as a caring and devoted son.

NOOO , JIMIN SENT FLOWERS & CARD FOR HIS DAD & it says “ i love you dad, stay healthy” — your son jimin “🥹 pic.twitter.com/RDm0IYXRm0 — JIMIN VOCAL | threads & analyses (@PJM_vocal) May 9, 2023

Jimin’s close relationship with his father has been appreciated by fans over the years, as the BTS member has been seen to be attentive and loving towards his family. A throwback moment to Jimin’s birthday, where his father sent him a bouquet of flowers and a note in English saying that he loved him, was also well-received by fans. Even RM, another member of BTS, was emotional while reading and translating the note for Jimin.

J-Hope's Message for his parents

This heartwarming gesture comes shortly after BTS member J-Hope shared his own expression of love for his parents. While undergoing mandatory military training, J-Hope took the time to pen a heartfelt letter to his parents, thanking them for their support and for bringing him into the world. The letter, adorned with heartfelt drawings, touched the hearts of fans, who were thrilled to see J-Hope in a good spirits during his military service.

Jimin's Work front

In other BTS news, Jimin recently announced an exciting collaboration project. He will be joining forces with artist such as Kodak Black, NLE Choppa, JVKE, and Muni Long for a track titled Angel Pt. 1. The song is set to be featured as an official soundtrack for the highly anticipated Fast and Furious film Fast X and is scheduled for a worldwide release on May 18.

As BTS continues to dominate the global music scene, their genuine love for family and their unwavering dedication to their craft only further endears them to their adoring fans. Jimin’s sweet gesture towards his father has once again touched the hearts of fans, who continue to appreciate his loving and caring nature towards his family. The BTS member’s upcoming collaboration with other popular artists has also left fans excited and eagerly waiting for its release.