BTS Jimin Sheds Tears In Video, 'soulmate' V Reacts | Watch

Park Ji-min, popularly known as Jimin, from the famous boy group BTS, recently shared a funny clip on his social media handle. In it, he was seen crying after eating spicy food. Soon after the singer posted this clip on social media, the band members shared their reaction and teased him for shedding tears.

In the video posted by Jimin on his Instagram handle, he could be seen with his hand over his mouth while tears flowed out of his eyes. Then, he shared a glimpse of his spicy fried chicken and ramyeon. In the next frame, Jimin kept shedding his artificial tears while his face turned all red and puffy.

On the clip posted by Jimin, his band members made fun of him and took to the comments section to share their reaction. While, J-Hope commented, "ㅋㅋㅋㅋㅋㅋㅋㅋㅋㅋㅋㅋㅋㅋㅋㅋㅋㅋㅋㅋㅋㅋㅋㅋㅋㅋㅋㅋㅋㅋㅋㅋ이걸 올려?" which meant "put this up?" in English, V wrote, "ㅋㅋㅋㅋㅋㅋㅋㅋㅋㅋㅋㅋㅋㅋㅋㅋㅋㅋㅋㅋㅋㅋㅋㅋ내가 올리려고 했는데 너 생일에", which meant "I was going to post it but on your birthday."

About BTS Jimin and his music

BTS Jimin auditioned for the Big Hit Entertainment in 2013, following which his solo album with the band 2 Cool for Skool was released. Being a part of the famous South Korean boy group, Jimin released three singles titled Lie, Filter, and Serendipity. The singer was the first BTS member to reach over 100 million views on his solo music video Serendipity on YouTube.

In the year 2022, the popular K-pop singer released his first ever OST titled With You alongside Ha Sung Woon. Lastly, Jimin released his last song VIBE with singer Taeyang and the song crossed over 60 million streams on Spotify. Talking more about Jimin's songs, he has over 5 million monthly listeners on his Spotify account with VIBE trending on top.