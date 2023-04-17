BTS Jin Starts J-Hope's Military Enlistment Countdown With Hilarious Comment

BTS J-Hope will soon be heading out to the military to fulfill his mandatory service in the South Korean army. Although the date of his joining wasn’t confirmed by the BTS' agency BigHit, there have been rumours of the rapper enlisting on April 18. Now, it seems like the group's eldest Jin has taken it on himself to confirm the enlistment date. Jin is already in enlisted in the service.

J-Hope shared a throwback picture on Weverse. In the image, the rapper could be seen in a white T-shirt and jeans, sitting on an abstractly painted floor. Jin took to the comment section and wrote "D-1", counting down his military enlistment date. Jin's comment on J-Hope's picture on Weverse has gone viral and the ARMYs are reacting to it.

Seokjin doing a countdown on hobi's weverse post plsfghdjk 😭 pic.twitter.com/ToxXf1YHAb — ◡̈ (@taebokkiii) April 17, 2023

Earlier, BigHit Music released a statement on Jung Hoseok's military enlistment in the South Korean army and wrote, "We thank all the fans for your continued support for BTS and would like to update you on J-Hope’s upcoming enlistment into the military. J-Hope will fulfill his required time with the military by enlisting in the army. Please note that there will be no official event on the day of his entry."

They further wrote, "The entrance ceremony is a time to be observed by military personnel and their families only. To prevent any issues that might occur from crowding, fans are advised to refrain from visiting the site. Instead, we ask you to keep your heartwarming words of support and farewell in your hearts."

More on BTS' miltary service

Earlier, BTS members were given the exemption from serving in the military for some time. However, it was confirmed in October last year that the seven-member group will have to fulfill the compulsory military service. Group’s oldest member, Jin, is currently enlisted. Talking about their comeback as a group, Bang Si-hyuk - founder of BigHit, shared that fans should not put all their hopes on the promised comeback in 2025. He added that he was unable to guarantee a "promised year" since BTS and HYBE would need time to get ready following members' military service.