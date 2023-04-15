BTS, As A Group, To Release New Song For Animated Film Bastions

Months after their last release as a group, BTS is now all set to release an OST for the upcoming animated film Bastions. Thymos Media, on Friday (April 14), announced the track will release on May 14. All seven members of the group have lent their voices to the track. This is BTS’ first release as a group, following the song Yet To Come which came out in June last year and was recorded prior to Jin’s enlistment in the military.

A glimpse of the superhero movie Bastion's opening sequence, including a portion of BTS's new song, was also released with the announcement . The soundtrack of Bastions will also include music by Brave Girls, and LE SSERAFIM. Other names include Heize, AleXa among others.

More about Bastions

For the unversed, Bastions will recount the tale of superheroes battling environmental pollution. The first episode will air on SBS on May 14 at 7:30 KST. BTS, as a group, is currently on hiatus as the members have to fulfill their mandatory military service.

Earlier, BTS members were given the exemption from serving in the military for some time. However, it was confirmed in October last year that the seven-member group will have to fulfill the compulsory military service. Group’s oldest member, Jin, is currently enlisted. Meanwhile, J-hope has also started his military enlistment process.

Talking about their comeback as a group, Bang Si-hyuk - founder of BigHit, shared that fans should not put all their hopes on the promised comeback in 2025. He added that he was unable to guarantee a "promised year" since BTS and HYBE would need time to get ready following members' military service.