BTS Jungkook Fails To Go Unnoticed At Coachella Even After Look Change

The music festival Coachella commenced its Day 2 with performances from the likes of BLACKPINK, Rosalia and Diljit Dosanjh. Among the throng of people at the event, BTS Jungkook was also spotted enjoying music in the audience. Several pictures and videos of the Euphoria singer surfaced online and immediately went viral. It seemed like Jungkook failed in his attempt to go unnoticed at the music festival.

In the images, Jungkook could be seen dressed in a black T-shirt and loose fitted pants. The boy group vocalist later confirmed on Weverse that he, in fact, attended the music fest in the US. Sharing a photo of himself sitting on a couch, Jungkook wrote, "Man, I intended to visit Coachella quietly but (people) recognized me right away...ARMYs are incredible ... thank you ... love you ... how did you recognize me, I even trimmed my bangs ...(I took this pic in a hurry to show armys, it would be nice if you would recognize that). (This is how) it feels to be a celebrity, feels nice for no reason) heh..."

Earlier, Jungkook featured in a picture shared by BigHit founder Bang Si Hyuk on his Instagram handle. The singer also posed with producer Andrew Watt and Justin Beiber’s manager Scott “Scooter” Braun leading fans to believe he might be collaborating with Justin soon.

BTS Jungkook's upcoming projects

Jungkook has not yet announced his debut solo album, but he has remained active professionally. The golden maknae performed at the FIFA and sang the anthem titled Dreamers. Recently, he made headlines after he was appointed as Calvin Klein's global ambassador. However, it was Jungkook's new hairstyle that grabbed everyone's attention. As a group, BTS recently released an OST for the animated film Bastions.