BTS Jungkook Makes A Donation Of Over Rs 6 Crores For Children's Hospital

BTS member Jungkook has recently made a donation of over Rs 6 crore (100 billion won) to a children’s hospital in Seoul. According to reports from Yonhap News Agency published on Tuesday (April 18), the South Korean musician contributed the money to the Seoul National University Children's Hospital.According to hospital officials, Jungkook's donation will help pay for children from low-income families' medical expenditures. Also, it will go towards the hospital's ambitious care centre plan. “I hope my donation can be a bit of a help to children in danger, and I hope children can smile happy,” Jungkook said in a press release.

The hospital thanked Jungkook for his contributions and said that it would be difficult to maintain its operations without them. Earlier, Suga and J-hope previously made large donations to help Turkey earthquake victims. Jimin recently contributed to UNICEF Korea for humanitarian efforts as well.

Jungkook's work front

Jungkook has not yet announced his debut solo album, but he has remained active professionally. The golden maknae performed at the FIFA and sang the anthem titled Dreamers. Recently, he made headlines after he was appointed as Calvin Klein's global ambassador.

As a group, BTS is currently on hiatus due to its members going to the military under South Korean mandatory military service policy. Earlier, BTS members were given the exemption from serving in the military for some time. However, it was confirmed in October last year that the seven-member group will have to fulfill the compulsory military service. They will most likely return as a group in 2025. While Jin enlisted in December last year, J-hope joined him a few days ago.