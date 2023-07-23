BTS Jungkook On Seven For Being Called 'dirty': First Tell Me...

BTS Jungkook recently released the single Seven, which marks his first collaboration with American rapper Latto . Days after its release the Korean star went live on Weverse to interact with his fans. Amid several questions by the ARMYs, Jungkook was asked about the 'dirty version' of Seven

2 things you need to know

Jungkook is the youngest member of the world-renowned K-Pop group BTS.

The singer released his latest single Seven on July 15.

Jungkook defends explicit version of Seven

During his live stream on Saturday, one fan asked, "First tell me the reason why you made the dirty version of the song?" To which he replied "Dirty version? Why do you call it dirty version? You first tell me the reason why you think it's dirty version. It's just the explicit version. Why is that dirty?”

The idol singer went on to explain that the explicit version was about being frank. He said that the decision to release the btwo versions was a well thought out one. He added that having worked in the industry for 10 years, he wanted to show a new side to his fans and experiment with his image.

👤: First tell me the reason why you made the dirty ver. of the song?



🐰: Dirty version? Why do you call it dirty version? You first tell me the reason why you think it's dirty version? It's just the explicit version.



🐰: Why is that dirty? It's about being frank. I know people… pic.twitter.com/aigcWJyI3a — JK Updates. (@DailyforJK) July 22, 2023

Jungkook continued, "Let's say I just follow the needs people have always had for me. I won't be able to make new things, attempt, and create new things." He talked about how now is the right time to move forward rather than just following the image of Maknae, the youngest member of the team.

What Jungkook has been up to?

Jungkook has been busy with a couple of projects for the last few months. In March 2023, he was announced as the global ambassador for the brand Calvin Klein. Prior to this, he became the first K-pop idol to sing an official theme song for FIFA World Cup 2022. He even headlined the opening ceremony of the FIFA. He also collaborated with singer Charlie Puth for the track Left and Right. Now, the singer is all set to release his solo album sometime later this year.