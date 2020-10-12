BTS' Military Enlistment Updates And Other Korean Celebrity Enlistment Details For 2020

The mandatory military service in South Korea is for every able-bodied men in South Korea. The male citizen of the country has to enlist before the age of 28. Korean celebrities as well are supposed to enlist before the said age. From Park Bo Gum to VIXX’s Ken, in 2020, several celebrities have registered for military service. Read all about their military enlistment-

BTS military enlistment

As per the age of the members, BTS’ Jin is the first member who must serve the military. However, as per reports, the draft notice for him has been pushed by 2021. Other members will follow the service notices in the coming years. Jungkook will be the last member to enlist. However, special permissions for the members to serve the military together is being discussed at the moment, as per reports in Soompi.

Park Bo Gum

Record of Youth actor Park Bo Gum enlisted in the military by August 31, 2020. The actor has pre-recorded the entire drama and left for almost two years. According to a report in Soompi, a Korean media portal, he has also pre-recorded two films which will release in the consecutive years of 2020. He is expected to come out of the military service by April 2022 according to CampusSG.com.

EXO’s Suho

According to CampusSG.com, the leader of the SM Entertainment’s EXO group Suho, also known as Jun Myeon, has enlisted in the military in mid-May. The singer of the group is also expected to come out of the military by early 2022. Before enlisting in the military, he released a mini-album under the title Self Portrait.

Woo Do Hwan

Korean drama actor Woo Do Hwan also enlisted in the military for mandatory service in July. The actor was last seen in the drama The King: Eternal Monarch. He will also be coming out by early 2022 after finishing the mandatory term. Woo Do Hwan is serving as a public service officer as per a report in Allkpop.

Jinho of Pentagon

According to CampusSG.com, Jinho from the group, Pentagon has also enlisted in the military. He is the first one to do so from his group. The K-pop idol’s enlistment began by May 11, 2020. He will be serving as an active on-duty soldier for the defence services. Jinho left for the army while he was still on the show MNET’s Road to Kingdom.

Hyunsik, Sungjae and Ilhoon of BTOB

Several members of BTOB enlisted for the military while Changsub came out after serving his period. Hyunsik, Sungjae and Ilhoon, have enlisted for the mandatory service in 2020. Hyunsik and Sungjae enlisted on May 11 followed by Ilhoon on May 28. All the members of the group BTOB have either completed the service or enlisted. Peniel does not have to serve in the military due to his American citizenship as per a report in Soompi.

Jinwoo, Seunghoon of WINNER

According to a report in Soompi, two members of the popular K-pop group WINNER has enlisted in the military namely- Jinwoo and Seunghoon. Ahead of their enlistment, the group even released a nostalgic track titled Remember. The members recounted some of the best memories of the boy group together.

Ken of VIXX

Ken is the third member from VIXX to enlist in the military following leader N and Leo’s footsteps. He joined the military on July 6, 2020. Ken is credited with popular works such as The Heirs, Moorim School and Legend of the Blue Sea and more. He has voiced some of the OST’s for these dramas according to CampusSG.com.

Zico

Zico has also enlisted in the military in the year 2020 and expected to come out by early 2022. The rapper enlisted on July 11, 2020. Before enlisting, he released several hit collaborations with Kang Daniel for Refresh, and his catchy track Any Song as per CampusSG.com.

