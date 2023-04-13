BTS J-Hope To Begin Military Training On April 18? BigHit Reacts To Reports

BTS rapper J-Hope is all set to enlist in the South Korean military service on April 18, 2023, as per Korean media outlets. J-Hope or Jung Hoseok will be enlisting at a military camp in Gangwon-do, which is a province in the northeast of South Korea. After J-Hope will finish his five-week training in the military camp, he will eventually be transferred to his unit.

Earlier, J-Hope updated his fans that he will not be enlisting for the military service on or before April 11. He shared a photo with a purple heart on Weverse and wrote, "Everyone, I'm not going tomorrow.. I'll come to see you this week through live streaming. My ARMYs, don't have a hard time. Love you, ARMYs." Hoseok is the second member of BTS after Jin to join the Korean military service.

Recently, J-Hope also debuted his new hairstyle ahead of heading off to the military.

BigHit reacts to reports of J-Hope military enlistment date

Meanwhile, BTS’ agency BigHit Music refused to confirm or deny the rumours of J-Hope's reported military date. “It is difficult for us to confirm the date and location of J-Hope’s enlistment. We ask for your understanding in this regard,” the agency’s statement read as reported by Soompi.

BigHit announces J-Hope's military enlistment

BigHit Music released a statement on Jung Hoseok's military enlistment in the South Korean army and wrote, "Hello. This is BIGHIT MUSIC. We thank all the fans for your continued support for BTS and would like to update you on J-Hope’s upcoming enlistment into the military. J-Hope will fulfil his required time with the military by enlisting in the army. Please note that there will be no official event on the day of his entry."

They further wrote, "The entrance ceremony is a time to be observed by military personnel and their families only. To prevent any issues that might occur from crowding, fans are advised to refrain from visiting the site. Instead, we ask you to keep your heartwarming words of support and farewell in your hearts."

BigHit concluded the statement on J-Hope's enlistment by writing, "We also advise you not to get adversely affected by purchasing unauthorized tours or product packages that illegally use the artist’s IP. Our company will take necessary action against any attempts at commercial activity making unauthorized use of such IP. We ask for your continued love and support for J-Hope until he completes his military service and returns. Our company will also strive to provide all the support he needs during this time. Thank you."