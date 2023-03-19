Emma Stone's Reaction At Taylor Swift's The Eras Concert Is Winning Internet

Taylor Swift kickstarted her Eras Tour at Farm Stadium in Glendale Arizona on Friday (March 17) and broke the record for highest attended concert for a female artist with more than sixty nine thousand attendees at her show. One of these concert goers also included La La Land star Emma Stone.

The Cruella actress was seen in the crowd and her response to Taylor's classic song You Belong With Me was caught on camera which immediately went viral on social media. The video which was shared on TikTok, captured her grooving and screaming to the song. Swifties are relating hard to her reaction because she seems to be having a great time.

Check out the video here:

🤗 | Academy Award winner Emma Stone singing “Fearless” at #TSTheErasTour pic.twitter.com/As6z6lcr7a — Taylor Swift Museum (@theswiftmuseum) March 18, 2023

More about The Eras Tour

Talking more about the concert, Taylor Swift performed a total of 44 songs and the show went on for more than 3 hours. The performances included songs like Karma from her most recent album Midnights and Tim McGraw from her debut album Taylor Swift, making it an ideal tribute to her 17-year music career.

After another show at the same venue, the tour moves on to Allegiant Stadium outside Las Vegas and then AT&T Stadium near Dallas.

According to Forbes, the Lover singer is expected to earn around USD 620 million from the Eras Tour. By the end of the tour, it is estimated that Swift will also almost double her net worth which is currently USD 570 million, according to Forbes.