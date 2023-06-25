BTS' RM Latest Photo Dump Has An Indian Connection, Fans Rejoice

BTS member Kim Namjoon, also known as RM, surprised his Indian fans by sharing a series of photos on Sunday. But little did they know, that these pictures had a hidden secret. A revelation that would leave fans' hearts racing and minds swirling with anticipation.

3 things you need to know

RM's multilingual message shirt: Spreading love across languages

One of the photos showed RM wearing a shirt adorned with beautiful messages in different languages, including Hindi, Bengali, and Arabic. The messages included phrases like “I Love You” in multiple languages. The Bengali words translated to “Ami tomake bhalobashi” (I Love You), and the shirt also featured the same phrase in Spanish and Portuguese.

(BTS RM showed him wearing a shirt adorned with beautiful messages | Image: RM/Instagram)

The photo dump, titled ‘Water Taxi’, showcased various moments from RM’s recent explorations. The first photo captured him on a yacht, radiating happiness with a big smile on his face. Another picture zoomed in on his shirt, revealing the meaningful messages from different languages. The photo collection also included snapshots of RM working diligently in his studio and enjoying a candid moment at a restaurant.

(RM shared the image of himself working in studio | Image: rkive/instagram)

Recently, Kim Namjoon made headlines for his sweet gestures during FESTA 2023. He hosted a one-hour radio show in Seoul, which was live-streamed worldwide. During the show, he read messages from fans, performed BTS’ popular songs, and even received special calls from his fellow members V and Jungkook.

BTS Members' military enlistment llans and commitment to fulfilling obligations

According to officials, all the BTS members, including V and Jungkook, will complete their military service obligations. They plan to fulfill their scheduled activities, such as Suga’s world tour and Jungkook’s solo venture in the first half of the year. Despite being eligible for postponement, V and Jungkook have decided to prioritize their military service and aim to minimize any gaps in their group’s activities. They plan to reunite with their fans as a whole group after completing their military duties.