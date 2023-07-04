BTS RM's Latest Photos Suggest He Is Going To Military

RM aka Kim Namjoon is the leader of the popular K-pop boy band BTS. For the unversed, Kim Namjoon will soon enlist in the South Korean military, following in the footsteps of Jin and J-Hope. Recently, the K-pop rapper shared a subtle hint about his impending military enlistment.

3 things you need to know

Kim Namjoon, like all adults in Korea, has to enlist in the South Korean military for 18 to 21 months.

BTS is currently on a hiatus and will come back together in 2025.

RM has not yet confirmed his plans for military enlistment but his hint raised curiosity of the ARMY.

RM drops hint about his military enlistment

RM recently took to his Instagram handle to drop a series of photos from his outing. At first, the rapper shared two photos wherein he took a stroll on the seaside with his friends. Following that, he dropped a few photos from his studio in which he showed off his trimmed hair.

(BTS RM wears shorts and shirt at the beach | Image: RM/Instagram)

(BTS RM shares a photo from his studio, dressed in an animal print shirt | Image: RM/Instagram)

(RM shares a photo flaunting his new haircut | Image: RM/Instagram)

Lastly, he shared a picture from the salon before getting a haircut. Sharing the photos, he wrote, "Gotta expect the unexpected." Soon after his post surfaced, fans began to wonder whether he had been preparing for his military enlistment. Earlier, RM attended the FESTA event in Seoul where he performed for his fans wholeheartedly. There, he dropped several hints about his performance being the last for some time.

What's next for BTS?

BTS members including V, Jungkook and Suga will be enlisting in the South Korean military service after completing their work commitments. They plan to fulfill their scheduled activities in the first half of 2023 to be eligible for the military. Following that, they will come back together as a group in 2025. The date of their comeback is not known yet.