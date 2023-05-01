BTS Suga Attends His First Match As An NBA Ambassador, Shares Video

BTS rapper Suga, who is currently on a solo tour in the USA, made his first appearance at a National Basketball Association (NBA) match. He was announced as the global ambassador of the NBA on April 6 and as the newest member he attended the semi-finals match between the Miami Heat and New York Knicks. Suga also shared a video with the renowned basketball coach Patrick Erwing on his social media handles.

In the video shared by Suga, he posed for the cameras with Patrick Erwing. He even flaunted his personalised bomber jacket, which was a welcoming gift from the NBA. Suga was in support of the New York Knicks at the match. For the unversed, Suga is a basketball fan and his stage name was derived from his position as the basketball team's shooting guard. Check out his video with Patrick Erwing below:

Fans react to Suga's presence at the NBA match

When ARMYs heard that Suga will be attending the semi-final match, they felt excited and posted their reactions on Twitter. While some watched the match live, others thronged to the venue to get a sneak peek. Suga was introduced to the audience through the big screen. Check the posts below:

Suga becoming NBA ambassador

In a press release statement, NBA stated, “As an NBA Ambassador, Suga will engage NBA fans around the world through the remainder of the 2022-23 NBA season and beyond. Suga, an avid NBA fan, will participate in several league initiatives that will be featured on the NBA’s and his personal social media channels, including attending NBA games and events in the US and Asia, and participating in the league’s promotional activities."