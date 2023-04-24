Suga Road To D-Day: BTS Rapper Opens Up On Creative Block, Insecurities And Solo Career

Suga's documentary Road to D-Day is now streaming on OTT. The 1 hour 20 minute film deep dives into the BTS rapper's mind and how he sees music industry and his journey so far. The film, as fans would expect, is not about BTS rapper Suga, but his solo journey at discovering himself and his music. In the course of the film, Suga met global artists, spent time alone and with his team in order to get inspired for his album D-Day. He ended the film by announcing his solo tour in the US, wrapping it up in Korea on June 13, when he made his debut as an artist.

Suga says he is more than BTS

At the start of the film, it is evident that Road to D-Day is not about the rapper's journey with the BTS but finding his own way as a music artist. In fact, the reference to BTS is very limited, with only Jimin making a short guest appearance in the film. Road to D-Day is more about Suga finding his own voice and expressing it, separate from the global phenomenon BTS.

Suga opens up on insecurities

Suga spoke in detail about his insecurities as a musician. He shared how his career would shape up separately from BTS and if at all fans would accept him. He also said that a K-pop idol's career lasts for 7-8 years and the road is uphill after that. He also shared how some people are gifted and they come up with music more often than him.

Suga on creative block

An underlying theme throughout the documentary film is Suga's struggle to break free from the creative block. Suga embarked on a trip to the US to meet his friends Halsey, Steve Aoki and others so that he could seek inspiration for his album D-Day. He also claimed, "America makes the best music when it comes to pop."

Suga meets Ryuichi Sakamoto

One of the major segments of the documentary is Suga's meet up with late Japanese musician Ryuichi Sakamoto. Agust D recalled how when he was a child and saw The Last Emperor in a cinema hall, the room was filled with music of the maestro. He also played Merry Christmas Mr Lawrence for him and his meet ended with Sakamoto playing his iconic composition.

Suga's D-Day music holds documentary together

Road to D-Day is an up close and personal look at the BTS rapper's journey. His songs in the D-Day album hold the documentary together and serve as a reminder of his creative and artistic abilities. Suga will soon be beginning his world tour, kick-starting with five shows in the US.