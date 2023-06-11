BTS Suga, Jin Reveal Why BTS Wanted To Disband In 2018: Not An Easy Thing To Talk About...

BTS's official YouTube channel, BANGTANTV, recently released the twelfth episode of Suchwita. The show is popularly known as 'Suga's (Min Yoongi's) content series'. The episode featured a special guest appearance by fellow BTS member Kim Seok-Jin and a surprise appearance by J-Hope. During the episode, they opened up about their experience as roommates and also shed light on when they were about to disband in 2018.

Suga recalled BTS's speech at MAMA 2018 when they spoke about their decision to disband. To this, Jin replied, that at that point, the group was mentally and physically drained due to their demanding schedule. Jin recalled the promotion of their song Fake Love and revealed that they would only have a day and a half off each month. He expressed frustration at the limited downtime, emphasising that even the half-day break angered him.

BTS on gruelling schedule and almost disbanding in 2018

"For about three months, we only had a day off each month. The agency said we had to work like that in order to make it. And we knew that it wasn’t entirely wrong. That’s why we worked so hard but mentally and physically, it was too hard on us and we wanted to just let it all go. We were like, ‘I can’t do this anymore, let’s stop here'," Jin said.

He revealed that back then, BTS members would go out to a bar to unwind, where they would share their thoughts and concerns. Jin explained that he wanted to be honest about their feelings, despite the chance of negative perceptions by fans. However, he emphasised that their discussion had taken place a year prior to the conversation, and everything had turned out fine in the end. He further clarified that he chose to talk about it because he wanted to address the past honestly. While acknowledging that it wasn't an easy subject to broach, he wanted fans to understand that it was a temporary struggle that they had eventually overcome. With time, their situation improved, and they were able to push through the difficulties they faced in 2018, which turned out to be a monumental year for BTS.

Jin's advice to Suga on embracing the present and future

(BTS member Jin appeared on Suga's chat series | Image: Twitter)

During their conversation, Suga mentioned the time when they were roommates and how he would turn to Jin when he was under stress. He acknowledged the impact Jin had on him and expressed his desire to be more like him. The Moon singer responded by stating that Suga had already achieved that goal, as he had started to follow his advice to let go of the past and not dwell on stressful situations. They reminisced about a particularly challenging period when Jin sought solace in Suga's company for an entire week, emphasising the strength of their bond.

Meanwhile, Yoongi further expressed his admiration for Jin and his growth, highlighting the latter's vocal talents. He touched upon a conversation where Jin expressed concerns about not having a distinct area of expertise, as opposed to other BTS members. He praised Jin's singing abilities, highlighting his impressive vocal range spanning three octaves. Meanwhile, the singer, who is currently serving in the military, admitted that he used to struggle with singing and dancing, but he has since improved and embraced his growth in those areas.