BTS SUGA Shares His Desire To Perform In India, Says He Is A Bollywood Fan

The K-Pop sensation BTS has garnered immense popularity in India, capturing the hearts of fans across the country. Notably, the renowned boy band has previously expressed their desire to tour India and meet their dedicated Indian fan base. Recently, SUGA, the talented lead rapper of BTS, shared his thoughts about visiting India during a captivating live stream on Weverse.

During the live stream, SUGA, also known as Min Yoongi, passionately expressed his admiration for India and its vibrant film industry. He eagerly observed the flags of different countries being showcased in the comments section, specifically noting the Indian flag. Filled with excitement, the rapper-producer vowed to visit each and every fan from India, acknowledging the tremendous support and adoration they have bestowed upon BTS. SUGA further conveyed his deep love for Indian cinema, showcasing his genuine passion for the country.

“India, India. I've heard there are a lot of ARMYs supporting us from India. Guys, I'm a fan of Indian movies. I love Bollywood films," SUGA said. He went on to add that he would like to perform in India mentioning once again that BTS were planning to tour in India before the pandemic. Yoongi said, "Guys, I really wanted to go perform in India. Before the tour dates were announced, we were looking at a few different places for shows. One of those was India, but unfortunately we couldn't set up a show due to Covid."

WEVERSE LIVE : 11-06-2023

MIN YOONGI TALKING ABOUT INDIA, INDIAN MOVIES ( BOLLYWOOD) 🇮🇳 pic.twitter.com/6titiCredL — Kam⁷•⁠｡♡FESTA¹⁰ (@Komal7_) June 11, 2023

SUGA on his solo world tour

(SUGA at his solo concert in Jakarta | Image: @agustd/Instagram)

On the work front, SUGA is currently on his solo world tour Agust D. On June 11 he performed in Bangkok and now would have a show in Singapore on June 17. On April 21, he also released his solo documentary film titled Suga: Road to D-Day along with his solo album D-Day. SUGA made his debut as Agust D in his self-titled mixtape from 2016, which included songs about his struggles with depression, anxiety, success, failure, and poverty.

In 2020, he dropped his second mixtape, D-2, which was led by the track Daechwita. SUGA rarely performs as Agust D. The rapper has only done it twice, once in 2016 and again in 2021. Both times the performances were at the BTS' yearly fan club events.