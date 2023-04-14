BTS V, BLACKPINK Lisa, Park Bo-gum's Photo Receives Internet's Love

BTS V, BLACKPINK Lisa and Korean actor Park Bo-gum recently reunited at Celine pop-up store in Seoul, South Korea. Now, the Sweet Night singer shared a picture from the same on his Instagram handle on Friday (April 14). The first image from the post was a solo shot of V dressed in a black T-shirt, denim jeans and a long black coat.

The other featured him with Lisa and Bo-gum. The girl group member sported a off-white skirt and jacket combo with a black top. Bo-gum opted for a leather jacket paired with black shorts and a white shirt. The trio posed in front of the Celine pop-up store, which is a transient retail location at Yeouido Hyundai Department Store, where the latest collection from the luxury fashion brand were displayed. Swipe to see the trio’s picture here.

V, Lisa and Park Bo-gum's Paris Fashion Week appearance

This is not the first time V, Lisa and Park Bo-gum attended a Celine event together. Last year, the trio was invited by the brand to the Paris fashion week for their menswear shows. All three of them wore Hedi Slimane's ensemble. While Lisa donned a backless top and shorts, BTS' V was spotted wearing a leather jacket over leather pants and a sequined top. On the other hand, Park Bo-gum wore an all-black, featuring a turtleneck, pants and an overcoat.

On the work front, Lisa is prepping with her group BLACKPINK for their upcoming Coachella performance. Next, they have the Hyde Park British Summertime Festival in the UK in line-up. On the other hand, V is gearing up for the release of his solo album following BTS hiatus as a group. The eldest one from the septet , Jin enlisted in the South Korean military on December 13. Additionally, the other member J-hope has also started his military enlistment process.