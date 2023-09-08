BTS V Drops Solo Debut Album Layover, Channels The 70s In Slow Dancing Music Video

Quick links:
A still from Slow Dancing music video | Image: YouTube screengrab
BTS member V finally dropped his much-awaited solo debut album Layover on September 8 at 1 PM KST. Along with the album, he also released the music video of the title track, Slow Dancing. Before this, he dropped two pre-releases, Rainy Days and Love Me Again.
3 things you need to know
Unlike the rest of the tracks in Layover album, Slow Dancing has a soothing and relaxed vibe. The music video featured V travelling to a beach in his car, and chilling on a yacht while catching a glimpse of the picturesque setting around him.
Slow Dancing video had a 1970s vibe to it and can be described as a romantic soulful track that exudes a free-spirited feeling. In the clip, V can be seen vibing to his music and surrendering himself to the moment while enjoying himself with his friends on an isolated beach. BTS V's new track also spoke about the possibilities of love and romance throughout.
#V— BIGHIT MUSIC (@BIGHIT_MUSIC) September 8, 2023
Official MV
(https://t.co/zLykpnCMyr)#뷔 #V_Layover #SlowDancing
V 'Layover' Release#뷔 #V #V_Layover— BIGHIT MUSIC (@BIGHIT_MUSIC) September 8, 2023
▶Global: https://t.co/1lcjzCVYvg
▶멜론: https://t.co/UeEiRcpKAO
▶지니: https://t.co/9kX9xbvLcD
▶VIBE: https://t.co/pUmkBNcM5E
▶FLO: https://t.co/0qDDsBNbLX
▶벅스: https://t.co/2QJbc0c8Qs
In a promo clip of You Quiz On The Block, BTS V made a special guest appearance. During the show, Kim Taehyung shared that he recorded Layover at fellow bandmate Jungkook's house. Previously, Jungkook dropped subtle hints about Taehyung's album in his Weverse livestream and said, "Have I listened to Taehyung’s album? Has the news come out? I’ve listened to a few of his songs, they’re good he’s good. I’ve heard it beforehand."