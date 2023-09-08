BTS V Drops Solo Debut Album Layover, Channels The 70s In Slow Dancing Music Video

BTS member V finally dropped his much-awaited solo debut album Layover on September 8 at 1 PM KST. Along with the album, he also released the music video of the title track, Slow Dancing. Before this, he dropped two pre-releases, Rainy Days and Love Me Again.

3 things you need to know

BTS V's Layover consists of six songs.

Kim Taehyung aka V is the last member of his band to release his solo debut album.

The music video for Slow Dancing has a 70s vibe to it.

Slow Dancing music video has a soothing vibe

Unlike the rest of the tracks in Layover album, Slow Dancing has a soothing and relaxed vibe. The music video featured V travelling to a beach in his car, and chilling on a yacht while catching a glimpse of the picturesque setting around him.

Slow Dancing video had a 1970s vibe to it and can be described as a romantic soulful track that exudes a free-spirited feeling. In the clip, V can be seen vibing to his music and surrendering himself to the moment while enjoying himself with his friends on an isolated beach. BTS V's new track also spoke about the possibilities of love and romance throughout.

Kim Taehyung talks about Layover shoot

In a promo clip of You Quiz On The Block, BTS V made a special guest appearance. During the show, Kim Taehyung shared that he recorded Layover at fellow bandmate Jungkook's house. Previously, Jungkook dropped subtle hints about Taehyung's album in his Weverse livestream and said, "Have I listened to Taehyung’s album? Has the news come out? I’ve listened to a few of his songs, they’re good he’s good. I’ve heard it beforehand."