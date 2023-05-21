BTS V To Make Cannes 2023 Debut? K-pop Star Spotted In Paris

BTS V aka Kim Taehyung was recently spotted by fans and paparazzi in Paris. Several photos of the K-pop idol have been making the rounds on the internet wherein he can be seen walking in the street in style. Soon after these photos surfaced online, fans began to speculate that BTS singer Taehyung was headed to the Cannes Film Festival. However, his agency is yet to confirm this.

In the photos, BTS V was seen sporting a beige overcoat teamed with sunglasses as he made his way out of his car. In some other photos, he was seen wearing an embellished black jacket paired with black pants. He completed his look with matching shoes. A fan commented on his photos, "Damn. Indeed most handsome man in the world" followed by fire and heart emojis. "Most beautiful man in the world," wrote another ARMY member. Check out his photos from Paris below.

taehyung in paris pic.twitter.com/iXgSQIPpm1 — cannes 2023 ☆ (@metgalacore) May 21, 2023

BTS V spotted holding hands with BLACKPINK Jennie

BTS V and BLACKPINK Jennie have been rumoured to be dating after they were recently spotted roaming the streets of Paris. A French journalist confirmed that it was indeed Taehyung and Kim Jennie roaming together in Paris. Last October, similar rumours surfaced after they were allegedly spotted on Jeju Island. Check their video below.

HYBE's statement on BTS V's dating rumour

Last year, HYBE issued a statement regarding BTS V's dating rumour. They stated, "Our company regularly initiates legal proceedings against perpetrators of malicious activities related to BTS, including defamation, personal attacks, sexual harassment, the spread of groundless information, and ill-intentioned criticism. We would like to provide an update on these activities. We have recently filed additional criminal complaints against postings with personal attacks and defamation using new information provided by fans as well as collected through our monitoring initiatives. We have found multiple defamation postings containing false information about the artists on platforms in and outside of Korea. We also have found that a specific poster has been spreading the same ill-intentioned rumour in multiple platforms and filed a criminal complaint against the poster after gathering all of the repetitively uploaded postings."