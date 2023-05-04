BTS V Funded The Treatment Of Dog Perro From The Show Jinny's Kitchen?

BTS singer V recently made it to the headlines for paying for the treatment of Jinny's Kitchen's mascot dog named Perro. However, it was later established that the news was false and Kim Taehyung did not pay for Perro's leg treatment or immunisations. Reportedly, the production team's drone camera crew paid for the dog's treatment.

According to Daily Sport's report, Perro was a stray dog who made its way to Jinny's Kitchen while the stars were busy shooting. Later, the dog was recognised as the mascot of the show and gained lots of love from the fans. Earlier, it was reported that Perro was adopted by a member of the staff and BTS V covered the costs of its treatment as its paw was injured. The rumour started with a post on Twitter as the user claimed such facts. Following that, several fans took to their Twitter handles to shower love on Taehyung. Check the tweets below:

Deeply inspired by Taehyung’s warm affection for Perro, V UNION donated to “Wild at Heart Foundation” working to end suffering & improve wellbeing of vulnerable strays across the world. Their vision is to make lasting change & help abandoned dogs receive the care they deserve. ♥️ pic.twitter.com/Ic8NjfohuT — BTS V UNION (@VGlobalUnion) May 2, 2023

The good deed that V of the group BTS gave to Perro, a dog with whom he had a relationship while filming cable channel tvN's 'Seojin', was later known.



Genuine kindness of our beloved #KimTaehyung we can feel shining through in more ways than one. https://t.co/We6hCMv0LF pic.twitter.com/LJOU9mIDry — ChezMyrt (@CMyrteza) May 2, 2023

It's belatedly known V paid for treatment of Perro, a dog V met while filming Seojin' & vaccinated him. Perro is a dog that came to the store & stayed there every day when V was filming Seojin's in Mexico.https://t.co/06EcMiGekUhttps://t.co/ehROQctoQS#V #BTSV #뷔 #KIMTAEHYUNG pic.twitter.com/6BJwqfAZwy — BTS V HOTRENDS (@v_hotrends) May 2, 2023

[Another Kmedia article: Many ppl are praising V for silently doing good deeds]



The good deed that BTS V gave to Perro, a dog with whom he bonded while filming tvN's #JinnysKitchen, was later known.



'Perro' is a black dog that was with them during the filming of Jinnys Kitchen+ pic.twitter.com/C7vPXyyHvN — Taehyung Naver || 네이버 김태형 (@naver_taehyung) May 2, 2023

