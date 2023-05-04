Last Updated:

BTS V Funded The Treatment Of Dog Perro From The Show Jinny's Kitchen?

BTS singer V recently made it to the headlines for paying for the treatment of Jinny's Kitchen's mascot dog named Perro. However, the news was false.

Rest of the World
 
| Written By
Anjali Choudhury
BTS

Image: @tvn_joy/Instagram


BTS singer V recently made it to the headlines for paying for the treatment of Jinny's Kitchen's mascot dog named Perro. However, it was later established that the news was false and Kim Taehyung did not pay for Perro's leg treatment or immunisations. Reportedly, the production team's drone camera crew paid for the dog's treatment.

According to Daily Sport's report, Perro was a stray dog who made its way to Jinny's Kitchen while the stars were busy shooting. Later, the dog was recognised as the mascot of the show and gained lots of love from the fans. Earlier, it was reported that Perro was adopted by a member of the staff and BTS V covered the costs of its treatment as its paw was injured. The rumour started with a post on Twitter as the user claimed such facts. Following that, several fans took to their Twitter handles to shower love on Taehyung. Check the tweets below:

BTS V and Jungkook to release their solo albums?

BTS members J-Hope, Jin, Jimin, Suga and RM have already released their debut solo albums. Now, only two BTS members are left to release their debut albums. Reportedly, Kim Taehyung aka V will be releasing his album between July to September. On the other hand, the golden maknae Jungkook will be releasing his debut album between October to December. While reports said that they were gearing up for their solo tracks, HYBE did not confirmed this news.

First Published:
COMMENT