BTS V Shares Photo With Jungkook, Gives A Glimpse Of His Recording Studio

BTS V aka Kim Taehyung recently posted a series of photos on his Instagram handle and captioned them "these days" with an emoji. In the latest post, ARMYs got a glimpse of taekook posing together for a photo while scouting outside for snacks. While Taehyung was seen enjoying with his close friends, fans began to speculate that his solo album is underway. ARMYs wrote, "KTH1 IS COMING."

In the first picture, BTS singer V was captured in a candid moment. In the second picture, he was seen sitting in the middle of the street before a stone wall. In the next pictures, he shared snippets from his studio where he presumably recorded a song. Then, he posted a picture of him with Jungkook holding a snack-filled polybag in his mouth. He also dropped a video where ARMYs got a glimpse of Jungkook, Wooga, and others. Fans also saw him posing cutely at a golf course. Check out the post and fans' reactions below:

BTS V crosses 13 million followers on Spotify

BTS member Taehyung aka V has successfully crossed 13 million followers on the Spotify app. He reached this milestone without even releasing any debut album or solo song. His tracks including Singularity, Stigma, and Inner Child were widely loved by fans in South Korea. Also, it has been reported that BTS V will host a solo fan meet in the coming month of June. As per reports, the fan meeting will take place on June 11, 2023.