BTS' V Shares Snippet From Unreleased Song Maybe, Reflects On Its 'emotional Power'

BTS vocalist V recently took to Weverse to host a live session with his fans. The attendees of the session were in for a surprise as V shared a small snippet of his upcoming, unreleased song, titled Maybe. V also briefly delved in to the vision he has for the music he makes.

V's Maybe

The fans participating in V's Weverse live session were in for a pleasant surprise, as the K-pop idol decided to share a small part of his unreleased song. The song, titled Maybe, based off the small snippet, appears to belong to the romantic genre and completely in the English language.

Fans were quick to catch the shared bit of the song and post its lyrics to the internet which read, "You told me you are my twin flame, Our colours shimmer the same, when the world is cold in the winter, we'll melt each other away...".

V comments on his songs

V was also recently found commenting on the quality of his own songs. The K-pop star was seen reflecting on the kind of atmosphere his songs have managed to create over time, hoping that his fans could feel and experience the growing "deep emotional power", with each release.

V said, "If you listen to all the songs I ever made from beginning to end in order, I hope you can tell both my voice and the entire atmosphere of the songs are taking on a deeper emotional power. It’s one of the most important goals I’ve ever tried to achieve".