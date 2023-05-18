BLACKPINK Rose Talks About Her Cannes 2023 Red Carpet Debut: Extremely...

BLACKPINK Rose made her red carpet debut at Cannes Film Festival 2023. The K-pop singer showed up on the red carpet in a black, backless Saint Lauren dress. The singer has now taken to Instagram to share more about her experience at the film festival.

Taking to her Instagram, Rose shared her video and photo from the Cannes Film Festival 2023 red carpet. She shared that she was honoured to be a part of the film festival. She mentioned in the caption, “CANNES dressed in @ysl @anthonyvaccarello. Extremely honored and excited to support your beautiful film Strange Way of Life here at the Cannes Film Festival, Anthony ❤️ thank you so much for inviting me.”

Rose's Cannes Debut Night

Rose made a stunning appearance at the Cannes red carpet, donning a black gown designed by Saint Laurent. BLACKPINK Rose made a floor-length halter neck evening gown with a pleated breast that was fastened at the neck, her outfit of choice. As soon as Rose made her red carpet debut, photographs and videos of her went viral on social media. Her appearances were widely posted on fan sites by admirers, who dubbed her the "modern-day Audrey" and compared her to the legendary Audrey Hepburn.

For her makeup, Rose opted for a soft winged eye look and complemented it with blush lips. She styled her hair in a sleek bun, adding to her elegant ensemble. The second day of the Cannes Film Festival saw the premiere of Monster, directed by Hirokazu Kore-eda, attracting both the audience and the media's attention. The film was also in the running for the prestigious Palme d'Or award.

Other Bollywood Celebs at Cannes 2023

In addition to the K-pop idols, several Indian actresses made their first appearance at Cannes in 2023. Celebrities like Esha Gupta, Sara Ali Khan, and Manushi Chhillar graced the event with their presence. Aishwarya Rai, Vijay Varma, Aditi Rao Hydari, and Andrea Kevichusa from the movie Anek also joined the list of Cannes attendees this year. Some of these celebrities had already walked the red carpet, with Sara Ali Khan and Urvashi Rautela making their appearances on the second day.