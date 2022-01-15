BTS Webtoon '7FATES: CHAKHO' Out Now; Where To Read BTS' Webtoon? All Details Inside

The South Korean boy band BTS has made the entire world groove on their quirky record-breaking songs. Now, after a long wait, the band has come up with their own webtoon named 7Fates: Chakho. The webtoon was recently released, on January 15, 2022, and has already created a lot of buzz among fans. From its storyline to breathtaking action, the webtoons are grabbing attention of fans.

The latest Webtoon 7Fates: Chakho has been making headlines ever since its announcement. HYBE, which handles BTS, also announced that the webtoons and web novels will be released with different artists, including ENHYPEN and TXT. The first three stories are titled as 7Fates: Chakho with BTS, Dark Moon with Enhypen and The Sar Seekers with TXT. 7Fates: Chakho features the global superstars in never seen before avatars. HYBE not only released the first part of the webtoon but also the official story film that shows the members as their characters.

Details about 7Fates: Chakho

The webtoon 7Fates: Chakho is inspired by South Korea's Chakhogapsa or tiger and bear killers. The urban fantasy tale will follow seven hunters of monsters, played by BTS members, called Beom that will invade their city. The seven monster hunters are tied together by fate and need to work as one to find their destiny despite their differing pasts.

Where to read the BTS webtoon 7Fates: Chakho?

HYBE released the much-awaited BTS webtoon on Webtoons.com, an online platform. The band's web novel has been simultaneously released on Wattpad. Along with the webtoon, the makers also unveiled the official film story via YouTube. Here is the full version of the film.

Meanwhile, the boy band is currently on a short break. BTS members - RM, Jin, Jimin, J-Hope, Suga, V and Jungkook took a break after their 4-concert show in Los Angeles. The band went for a break during the holiday season as they did not spend the holidays with their families ever since their debut. During the break, they debuted on Instagram and are keeping the fan ARMY entertained. They are also launching their artist-made merchandise one by one in the month of January. Fans are now hoping to get a new album from the band soon after their break is over.

Image: Twitter/7Fates_CHAKHO