Cannes 2023: Date, Festival Line-up, Films Competing For Palme D'Or | All You Need To Know

The Cannes Film Festival, officially called Festival de Cannes, is inching closer to its week of commencement. Arguably one of the biggest and globally renowned film festivals in the world will be taking place, like every year, in the seaside city of Cannes, in France. This year too, the film festival is gearing up to roll out its extravagant red carpet, ready to be graced by some of the biggest as well as up and coming names in the global film fraternity.

What is Festival de Cannes?

Festival de Cannes - more directly called the Cannes Film Festival, is an annual celebration of cinema and the arts held in the seaside city of Cannes in France. Having completed its diamond jubilee last year, the festival is currently gearing up to roll out its coveted red carpet for its 76th edition this year. It is a highly renowned global film competition with several titles competing each year.

How long will it run?

Like clockwork, the Cannes Film Festival holds its proceedings for a total of 12 days. This year, the festival will run from May 16 to May 27. Several international films compete for the accolades, particularly the much coveted Palme d'Or.

What happens at the Cannes film festival?

An eminent international jury deliberates on accolades to be awarded for the films being screened. There is an extensive set of rules about the categories under which films are selected or may submit themselves for consideration. The film competition per se takes place at the heart of the Palais des Festivals. The highest possible honour awarded to a film at the event is the coveted Palme d'Or. The films being screened are spread across the categories of In Competition, Un Certain Regard, Out of Competition, Midnight Screenings, Cannes Premiere and Special Screenings.

Which big-banner films are premiering this year?



The festival has often played host to several big-banner world premieres. This year is no different. Maiwenn's Jeanne du Barry, touted to be Johnny Depp's comeback film will premiere at the film festival this year. Harrison Ford-starrer Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny will also be marking its world premiere at the film festival. Martin Scorsese will be marking his return to the Cannes after a full 10 years with his Robert De Niro and Leonardo Di Caprio-starrer Killers of the Flower Moon, believed to have a runtime of almost 4 hours.

Cannes' star-laiden 24 steps

The 24 steps leading to the Palais des Festivals is covered with a red carpet which has become an annual site of sorts of a highly emebllished fashion parade. Several global names walk up these steps either representing films or brands in close association with the festival. India has previously found representation on the coveted steps with the likes of Sonam Kapoor, Deepika Padukone, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan making repeated appearances over the years. Anushka Sharma is reportedly all set make her Cannes debut this year.

