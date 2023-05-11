Cannes Film Festival 2023: Dress Code, Ticket Price, Jury, And More

Cannes Film Festival 2023 will take place from May 16 to May 27 in the coastal city of the French Riviera. Like every year, the annual event will see the attendance of several well known celebrities from all over the world. Indian actor Anushka Sharma and former Miss World Manushi Chillar will also be a part of the French Film Festival. This year’s Cannes jury consists of French actor Denis Menochet, American actress Brie Larson, American actor-director Paul Dano, Brazilian filmmaker Rungano Nyoni, Afghan writer-director Atiq Rahimi, Moroccan film director Maryam Touzani, Argentinian film director Damian Szifron and French director Julia Ducouranu.

Ticket Price

In addition to celebrities, journalists and film critics can purchase tickets and badges for the prestigious event online for prices ranging from Rs 5 lakh ($6,100) to approximately Rs 20 lakh ($25,000). One can access the online ticket office on the official Cannes website to obtain tickets and badges for those with accreditation for the Festival or parallel sections, such as journalists, film critics, or other participants in the filmmaking process. According to the festival's website, there are two gala screenings each night. Also, the Cinéma de la Plage offers open-air screenings every evening at 9:30 p.m for free.

Dress Code

The dress code for screenings is strictly enforced at the French film festival. Women are required to wear an evening dress or a cocktail dress. A little black dress, a dressy top with black trousers, or a dark trouser suit are other options for women's formal wear. Men, on the other hand, must wear a dinner jacket or suit. The instructions reads, "In the absence of this, you may wear a cocktail dress, a dark trouser suit, a dressy top with black trousers, a little black dress, a black or midnight blue suit with a bow tie. Elegant shoes, with or without heels, are required (no trainers)."