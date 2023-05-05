Anushka Sharma Cannes Debut: Actress To Honour Women In Cinema With Kate Winslet

Anushka Sharma is all set to make her debut at the Cannes film festival, as per an ANI report. Anushka will be attending the film festival on French Riviera later this month where she will reportedly be present to honour women in cinema. Titanic fame, actor Kate Winslet will join the Pari actress.

Ahead of her reported trip, Anushka, along with her husband Virat Kohli, met with the French ambassador to India on Thursday (May 4). Meanwhile, taking to his Twitter, the ambassador, Emmanuel Lenain shared a picture of the couple and dished out details about their conversation.

Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli were in New Delhi recently. The couple was in the city as Virat's team Royal Challengers Bangalore was playing an IPL match against Delhi Capitals. On their short trip, the couple made a stop at the French embassy where they met, Emmanuel Lenain, French ambassador to India. Soon after meeting Anushka and Virat, the ambassador shared a picture with the couple and wrote on Twitter, “A pleasure meeting @imVkohli and @AnushkaSharma! I wished Virat & #TeamIndia all the best for the upcoming tournaments, and discussed Anushka's trip to #CannesFilmFestival.” The ambassador’s Tweet seemingly confirmed Anushka's attendance at the Cannes Film Festival.

I wished Virat & #TeamIndia all the best for the upcoming tournaments, and discussed Anushka's trip to #CannesFilmFestival.🏏 🎞️ pic.twitter.com/ex5zfzo1oZ — Emmanuel Lenain (@E_Lenain) May 4, 2023

About Cannes Film Festival

Cannes Film Festival will be held from May 16 to May 27 in France. The festival is one of the most prestigious film festivals around the globe. Celebrities from all walks of life attend the coveted event to witness the best of cinema from around the world.

Indian actors at Cannes Film Festival

While Anushka Sharma will be making her debut at Cannes Film Festival 2023, the festival is not foreign for Indian celebrities. Previously, actors like Deepika Padukone, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Sharmila Tagore and Vidya Balan have served on the jury at the film festival. Other actresses like Sonam Kapoor, Priyanka Chopra, Hina Khan, Pooja Hegde, and Aditi Rao Hydari have walked the Cannes red carpet as brand ambassadors of various luxury retail labels.

Anushka Sharma Movies

Anushka Sharma made her debut in Bollywood with the 2008 movie Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi. Since then, the actress has been featured in several popular Bollywood movies. However, she has been working in movies in a sporadic fashion after the birth of her daughter Vamilka. Anushka was last seen in the 2018 movie Zero. The 35-years old actress will be seen next in the upcoming film Chakda Xpress in which she plays the role of the cricketer, Jhulan Goswami.