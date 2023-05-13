Aishwarya Rai Bachchan Is 'honoured' To Be Part Of Cannes 2023

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan is all set to dazzle Cannes 2023 with her appearance. The actress, in the official statement, revealed that she would be returning to Festival de Cannes as a spokesperson for beauty giant L'Oreal Paris. “I look forward to returning to Festival de Cannes as a global spokesperson for L’Oreal Paris," Aishwarya said.

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan added, "I have been honoured with the privilege of experiencing female artists showcase their talent on a global platform of this stature. The brand’s unwavering dedication to empower women has been a constant throughout its illustrious history, and this year’s theme serves yet another impactful step in that direction. It has always been a pleasure to celebrate my long-standing association with the brand and the values it upholds."

When Aishwarya Rai Bachchan walked Cannes 2022 red carpet

The actress painted French Riviera colourful with her appearance on the red carpet each day. She was the spokesperson of L'Oreal Paris. On the first day of the event, she sported a fuchsia pink Valentino pantsuit and paired her look with matching platforms. On the red carpet, the Ponniyin Selvan star wore a black Dolce and Gabbana ballgown with 3D flowers attached. She let her hair loose and sported nude makeup.

All about Cannes 2023

This year the film festival will happen from May 16 to 27, 2023. The Indian movies that will be screened at the festival are Rahul Roy's Agra and Anurag Kashyap's Kennedy. Apart from Aishwarya, Aditi Rao Hydari, Anushka Sharma will also walk the red carpet.

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's projects

The actress was last seen in Mani Ratnam's magnum opus Ponniyin Selvan II. In the film, the actress played the dual roles of Nandini and Oomai Rani. The film was based on Kalki Krishnamurthy's 1955 novel of the same name. The movie also stars Vikram, Jayam Ravi, Trisha Krishnan, Karthi and others. The movie, released on April 28, received immense praise from the audience and critics. Last year, Ponniyin Selvan was released which broke several box-office records.