Cannes 2023: Kumar Sanu's Daughter Shannon K Set To Make Her Debut

Veteran playback singer Kumar Sanu's daughter Shannon K, is all set to make her debut at this year's Festival De Cannes. She has also expressed excitement for the same. Who Shannon is collaborating with for her debut however, is yet to be announced.

Shannon K on her Cannes debut



Expressing excitement for the big opportunity, Shannon K expressed how the news still feels "surreal". The actor-singer also reflected on the hard work it has taken her to get herself to this position while making a name for herself in the industry. She also expressed gratitude to God for bringing this opportunity her way. Shannon said, "This honestly feels surreal. I am glad to get this opportunity. I've worked hard to make a tiny place in the big industry for myself and I see it as my beginning. I am so grateful and humbled, by God's grace many more to come".

On the work she has done so far



Shannon K made her singing debut in 2018 with artist Poo Bear in a song titled A Long Time. She went on to collaborate with producer Kyle Townsend for song Give Me Your Hand - a musical effort to stand in solidarity with victims of bullying in collaboration with charity Love is Louder under The Jed Foundation. The song was premiered by Billboard magazine. Shannon shared how she drew courage from her own struggles with being a victim of bullying. The song was felicitated with the HMMA award under the Best Original Song category. On the acting front, she made her debut in film The Big Feed by Manolo Vergara. She is currently shooting for the television series Mystical Inheritance of Adina Hassan with Ryan Kelley along with short film Rolling.

Festival De Cannes is all set to roll out its red carpet between May 16 to May 27 this year. Several Indian celebrities have graced the carpet year on year including names like Aishwarya Rai Bacchan and Sonam Kapoor. This year, Anushka Sharma will also be making her debut with L'Oreal Paris. More details on Shannon K's debut are yet to be revealed.