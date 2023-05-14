Cannes 2023: Social Media Influencer Dolly Singh To Make Her Debut

Content creator Dolly Singh will join Anushka Sharma and Manushi Chillar at this year’s Cannes film festival. She'll go to the French Riviera later this month and will attend official movie screenings at the historic Grand Lumiere Theatre. Her four-day schedule will also include lunches at Chez Albane, La Mome Plage, Silencio Club, Fred l'ecailler, and Majestic Le Paradisio in addition to her cultural pursuits.

Reacting to the news, Dolly said, “The Cannes Film Festival has been an important platform for Indian artists to showcase their talent on the international stage." She added, "Over the years Indian talent has not only brought Indian cinema to the world stage but has also helped to break down cultural barriers and promote cross-cultural exchange.” She continued, “Today I am honoured to be contributing in my own unique way to this exchange and making my debut this year at the festival. From making candles in a small town of Nainital to walking the red carpet at Cannes, I’m truly grateful and excited for this opportunity. This was a long-standing dream and I’ve finally ticked an important milestone off my bucket list.”

More about Cannes Film Festival 2023

The Cannes Film Festival will be held from May 16 to May 27 in France. The festival is one of the most prestigious film festivals around the globe. Celebrities from all walks of life attend the coveted event to witness the best of cinema from around the world.

Previously, actors like Deepika Padukone, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Sharmila Tagore and Vidya Balan have served on the jury at the film festival. Other actresses like Sonam Kapoor, Priyanka Chopra, Hina Khan, Pooja Hegde, and Aditi Rao Hydari have walked the Cannes red carpet as brand ambassadors of various luxury retail labels.