Aditi Rao Hydari At Cannes: Decoding Each Of The 10 Looks From Her Cannes 2022 Debut

With Aditi Rao Hydari confirming her presence at this year's Cannes Film Festival, here's taking a look at each of her 10 looks during her Cannes 2022 debut.

Aalokitaa Basu
Aditi Rao Hydari
1/10
aditiraohydari/Instagram

For her first Cannes-ready walk on the French Riviera, Aditi Rao Hydari chose a ANNAKIKI co-ord set in black and white. The geometric floral prints with the star adorned strap made for a subtle debut.

Aditi Rao Hydari
2/10
aditiraohydari/Instagram

Going back to her Indian roots, Aditi's next look featured a sublime Sabyasachi saree in muted ivory with a threaded border. The brilliant emerald choker clasped her neck tying the look together.

Aditi Rao Hydari
3/10
aditiraohydari/Instagram

Aditi kept it casual for her third look, turning out in a summer-friendly Natan Couture ensemble. The look featured a pinstriped Victorian shirt tied paired with navy trousers and a statement belt.

Aditi Rao Hydari
4/10
aditiraohydari/Instagram

Aditi went all out in a Maison Valentino romper next, featuring ornate designs in red, navy and white. Her bright red stilettos added the perfect kick to the simple yet elegant choice.

Aditi Rao Hydari
5/10
aditiraohydari/Instagram

Tapping into her love for Audrey Hepburn as inspiration, Aditi's fifth outfit was a structured little black dress with an asymmetrical neckline and a peplum waist paired with pinstriped stockings.

Aditi Rao Hydari
6/10
aditiraohydari/Instagram

This Mark Bumgarner gown featured a fuchsia train, a matching peplum waist draped over an orange A-line sheath dress with a thigh-high slit. The Chopard jewels added some contemporary elegance.

Aditi Rao Hydari
7/10
aditiraohydari/Instagram

Aditi's next pick was a Sabyasachi gown with a nude base and a floral net overlay. The ethnic choker, the pale pink headband and the unmissable bindi made for an interesting Indo-fusion look.

Aditi Rao Hydari
8/10
aditiraohydari/Instagram

This Atsu Sekhose asymmetrical number in navy pinstripes with a triangular hem was the perfect pick for Aditi's afternoon stroll at Cannes.

Aditi Rao Hydari
9/10
aditiraohydari/Instagram

Keeping it fresh and floral, Aditi's next pick was a white blazer dress paired with statement floral drop earrings. Her messy ponytail was helmed in with an organza lavender scarf with floral motifs.

Aditi Rao Hydari
10/10
aditiraohydari/Instagram

Aditi went all out in a black and white Avaro Figlio number. The cutout black bodycon with white seams was paired with statement balloon sleeves in pearl white which clasped just above her bust.

