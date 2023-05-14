Aditi Rao Hydari At Cannes: Decoding Each Of The 10 Looks From Her Cannes 2022 Debut

Quick links:
For her first Cannes-ready walk on the French Riviera, Aditi Rao Hydari chose a ANNAKIKI co-ord set in black and white. The geometric floral prints with the star adorned strap made for a subtle debut.
Going back to her Indian roots, Aditi's next look featured a sublime Sabyasachi saree in muted ivory with a threaded border. The brilliant emerald choker clasped her neck tying the look together.
Aditi kept it casual for her third look, turning out in a summer-friendly Natan Couture ensemble. The look featured a pinstriped Victorian shirt tied paired with navy trousers and a statement belt.
Aditi went all out in a Maison Valentino romper next, featuring ornate designs in red, navy and white. Her bright red stilettos added the perfect kick to the simple yet elegant choice.
Tapping into her love for Audrey Hepburn as inspiration, Aditi's fifth outfit was a structured little black dress with an asymmetrical neckline and a peplum waist paired with pinstriped stockings.
This Mark Bumgarner gown featured a fuchsia train, a matching peplum waist draped over an orange A-line sheath dress with a thigh-high slit. The Chopard jewels added some contemporary elegance.
Aditi's next pick was a Sabyasachi gown with a nude base and a floral net overlay. The ethnic choker, the pale pink headband and the unmissable bindi made for an interesting Indo-fusion look.
This Atsu Sekhose asymmetrical number in navy pinstripes with a triangular hem was the perfect pick for Aditi's afternoon stroll at Cannes.
Keeping it fresh and floral, Aditi's next pick was a white blazer dress paired with statement floral drop earrings. Her messy ponytail was helmed in with an organza lavender scarf with floral motifs.