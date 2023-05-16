Cannes Director Opens Up On Johnny Depp Controversy Ahead Of Jeanne Du Barry Premiere

Hollywood star Johnny Depp will make his acting comeback with the French film Jeanne du Barry. On the opening night of Cannes 2023, the movie will premiere. Depp has been mired in controversy for the past few years over his involvement with ex-wife Amber Heard in a very public divorce case. Thierry Frémaux, the director of the Cannes Film Festival, came to the actor’s defense while speaking at a press meet.

Theirry was asked about Depp and a French actress sharing an open letter against the actor. He said that he doesn’t know about the perception of Depp in the US. However, he added that he follows the rule of “the freedom of thinking and the freedom of speech and acting within a legal framework".

Another person asked why Jeanne du Barry, which stars Depp, was picked to be the film which kicks off Cannes 2023. He said that he is unaware of the controversy surrounding the Pirates of the Caribbean star, and said that Maïwenn’s film was accepted into the Cannes Competition due to its merit. He concluded by saying that he cares about Depp as an actor.

“We saw Maïwenn’s film and it could have been in competition,“ said Thierry Frémaux. He added, “This [controversy] came up once the film was announced at Cannes because everybody knew Johnny had made a film in France. I don’t know why she chose him, it’s a question you should ask Maïwenn." The controversy surrounding Johnny Depp is pertinent to the accusations of sexual assault made against him, as well as a publicised trial he went through against his ex-wife, Amber Heard.

More about Jeanne du Barry

Jeanne du Barry is directed by Maïwenn, who has written, produced and directed Jeanne du Barry. She also plays the titular character, who is a working-class woman in France who rises up the ranks and meets King Louis XV, played by Johnny Depp. She later falls in love with him, much to the displeasure of the French court.