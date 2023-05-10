Rebel Wilson’s action-comedy film Bride Hard is all set to be premiered at Cannes Film Festival 2023. The upcoming Cannes Film Festival is generating significant buzz, thanks to the inclusion of multiple highly anticipated movies. Among the exciting updates related to the festival, it has been announced that Rebel Wilson’s new film, Bride Hard will be hitting the market. According to a report by Deadline, the US-based media house, Rebel Wilson, known for her comedic roles, will star in the action-comedy film Bride Hard, directed by Simon West. Simon West is renowned for his work on films such as Expendables 2.

Bride Hard Plot

Bride Hard promises to take audiences on a thrilling and entertaining ride, blending elements of actions and comedy. The movie revolves around the character Sam, played by Wilson, who is a badass secret agent facing her toughest mission yet - serving as the Maid of Honour for her childhood best friend.

Director Simon West expressed his enthusiasm for the project, stating, “Bride Hard combines action, adventure, and comedy. These are genres I love to mix together. I’ve done it in the past with films like Expendables 2 or even going back to Con-Air and Tomb Raider. I think audiences will love this. It operates on so many levels. It’s exciting, glamorous, a huge ensemble cast, and with Rebel Wilson in the lead, it’s guaranteed to be hilarious”.

The screenplay for Bride Hard was penned by Shaina Steinberg, based on a story created by Steinberg and CeCe Pleasants. While further details regarding the projects are yet to be revealed by the filmmakers, the announcement of Rebel Wilson’s involvement and the blent of action and comedy has already generated excitement among movie enthusiasts. The Cannes Film Festival 2023 is shaping up to be a must-attend event, with Bride Hard adding to its star-studded lineup.

More about Rebel Wilson

Rebel Wilson is no stranger to comedy films, having starred in hit movies like Pitch Perfect and Isn't It Romantic. She is also known for her comedic timing and hilarious on-screen performances. Fans are eagerly anticipating her latest project, which promises to be a unique blend of action and comedy.

With Bride Hard set to premiere at the Cannes Film Festival 2023, movie enthusiasts have another exciting film to look forward to. The festival is known for showcasing some of the best movies from around the world, and Bride Hard is sure to be a standout hit among them.