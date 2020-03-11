Could Cannes Film Festival Be Cancelled Due To Coronavirus Outbreak? Authority Answers

The Cannes Film Festival is one of the most popular film festivals in the world. The annual gala is set to take place in the month of May in the city of Cannes. Cannes Film Festival president Pierre Lescure recently opened up about the future of the festival this year amidst the Coronavirus outbreak.

The 73rd annual Cannes Film Festival is expected to take place from May 12 to 23, 2020 in Cannes, France. The president of Cannes Film Festival Pierre Lescure said in an interview to an entertainment portal that he is remaining optimistic about the situation. He said that he hopes the situation to get better by April. He further went on to say that they are prepared to axe the whole event if the situation doesn’t improve.

He admitted that things are up in the air at the moment. Talking about the event he said, that they are very optimistic in the hope that the peak of the epidemic will be reaching its end in March. He hopes that they will breathe a little better in April. But he also made it clear that they are not oblivious and if it doesn’t get better they will cancel it.

The French government has banned the gathering of more than 1000 people in an attempt to curb the coronavirus outbreak. The coronavirus is also known as COVID-19. A Cannes spokesperson had previously told a leading daily that nothing was changed from their end. He also mentioned that the Cannes Film Festival staff are currently working. Meanwhile, the Coachella music festival was meant to take place in April in the US. The festival has been now delayed to October over the safety and health concerns regarding the Coronavirus outbreak.

